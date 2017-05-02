Buzzing: The Fate Of The Furious stays on top

The Fate Of The Furious stays on top

The Fate Of The Furious maintained its momentum to lead the North American box office for the third straight weekend with an estimated US$19.4 million (S$27.1 million) in ticket sales.

Of two new films in wide release, The Circle, with Tom Hanks as a Silicon Valley chief executive, made US$9.3 million, while How To Be A Latin Lover earned US$12 million.

Katy Perry slammed for Obama comparison

Singer Katy Perry has drawn online flak after she flippantly compared her recent hairstyling makeover to another change - the departure of United States leader Barack Obama from the White House.

Britney Spears gets Disney's Icon Award

Britney Spears, who is slated to perform in Singapore on June 30, has received Radio Disney's first Icon Award.

Eminem sues NZ's National Party

Rapper Eminem launched court action against New Zealand's ruling political party yesterday, accusing it of using an unlicensed version of his hit Lose Yourself in a campaign advertisement.

Lawyers for the American artist told the High Court in Wellington that he never gave the National Party permission to use the song, which was featured in the 2002 movie 8 Mile.