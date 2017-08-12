Buzzing: The Crown's new season out on Dec 8

The Crown's new season out on Dec 8

The second season of critically acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown will debut in all territories on Dec 8. It follows the inner workings of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and stars British actress Claire Foy.

Gun scare at Britney Spears show

"He has a gun?" a terrified Britney Spears said when a fan barged onto the stage. The singer was performing at her residency in Las Vegas on Wednesday when the incident occurred. Police said the man, 37, is now being held in a detention centre, but there was no confirmation if he had a gun.