Buzzing: Taylor Swift streams Reputation

Taylor Swift streams Reputation

Taylor Swift's latest streaming boycott lasted three weeks. Her new album, Reputation, was expected to come to all major streaming services yesterday, according to sources. In its first week, Reputation sold 1,216,000 copies in the United States and racked up another 232,000 the following week.

Factoring in downloads of individual tracks and a handful of singles that were available for streaming, Nielsen and Billboard credited Reputation with the equivalent of just under 1.5 million copies for the first two weeks, making it already the best-selling album of the year.