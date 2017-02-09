Buzzing: Sting, Wayne Shorter awarded Sweden's prestigious music prize

Sting, Wayne Shorter awarded Sweden's prestigious music prize

Rocker Sting, 65, and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter, 83, are this year's recipients of Sweden's Polar Music Prize, which comes with a cash prize of 1 million Swedish krona (S$159,621).

Both are to attend a gala to accept their prizes in Stockholm on June 15.

The prize aims to "celebrate music in all its various forms".



Alec McCowen



Actor who played Q in James Bond film dies

British character actor Alec McCowen (pictured), 91, whose roles ranged from St Mark to the Fool in King Lear, and from Rudyard Kipling to James Bond's outfitter, Q, died on Monday at his London home.

His greatest triumphs were on stage, but he was also known in movies such as Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy (1972) and Travels With My Aunt (1972) and the James Bond movie Never Say Never Again (1983) as Q.

His one-man shows on Broadway included St Mark's Gospel and Kipling.