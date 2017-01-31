Buzzing: Stephen Chow strikes gold again at Chinese box office

Stephen Chow strikes gold again at Chinese box office

Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back took 356 million yuan (S$74 million) at the Chinese box office last Saturday, setting a single-day sales record for Chinese films on the mainland, figures cited by website NetEase showed.

"Tsui Hark's dazzling special effects and Stephen Chow's script made for perfection," said NetEase of the fantasy sequel, which had Chinese New Year holiday-makers flocking to the movie's 100,000 screenings.

Tsui directed the film produced and written by Chow.

Chow's Mermaid also dominated the Chinese New Year box office last year, setting a single-day record then for China's movies with 276 million yuan.

Split is top US movie for second week running

The No. 1 movie in North America was again M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Split, which took in US$26.4 million (S$37.6 million) for a two-week domestic total of about US$78 million.

But the feel-good family drama, Lasse Hallstrom's A Dog's Purpose, took in a solid US$18.4 million, on a par with results for other dog-themed movies over the years.

The film had come under attack by Peta recently for what the animal rights group said was mistreatment of a German shepherd during filming, an accusation the film-makers largely debunked.