Buzzing: Song Joong Ki has a date with Singapore

Song Joong Ki has a date with Singapore

Ahead of his wedding to actress Song Hye Kyo, South Korean actor Song Joong Ki will visit Singapore. He will be here on a publicity tour for his wartime thriller, The Battleship Island, on Aug 8, Golden Village Pictures said. He will be joined by the director, Ryoo Seung Wan, and his co-stars Hwang Jung Min and So Ji Sub.

More details of the tour will be announced later. The movie opens in Singapore on Aug 17. The Songs have said they will wed on Oct 31.

Drunk teens at concert flood hospitals

More than 90 people, including dozens of teens, were taken to local hospitals last Friday after drinking too much alcohol at a concert in Connecticut that featured Chance the Rapper, the police said.

"A 'typical' concert is around 20 to 30 transports. Sixty would be very bad. We had 70 once and 90 last night," deputy police chief Brian Foley told The Hartford Courant.