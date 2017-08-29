Buzzing: Slowest US box office in 15 years

Slowest US box office in 15 years

North American movie theatres were open over the weekend, but it was hard to tell by ticket sales, which were held back by lethargic new movies, competition from the Floyd Mayweather- Conor McGregor boxing match and Hurricane Harvey.

The top 12 films took in US$49.6 million (S$67.2 million), said research firm comScore. To find a lower top-12 total, one has to go back to 2001, when the Sept 11 attacks resulted in mid-September weekend ticket sales of about US$43.5 million.

The No. 1 movie was a holdover, the action comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, with about US$10.1 million.