Buzzing: Siti Nurhaliza introduces baby girl

Siti Nurhaliza introduces baby girl

Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza, 39, announced her baby daughter's name,

Siti Aafiyah Khalid, during religious ceremonies held to celebrate and welcome the newborn at their home on Sunday night. The child was born on Monday last week.

Pacific Rim sequel dethrones Black Panther

It took giant robots to finally unseat Black Panther at the top of the North American box office. Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 action film, grossed US$28 million (S$37 million) domestically in its first weekend. The new film made US$122.5 million internationally, with a huge reception in China.

Black Panther pulled in another US$16 million, good for second place.