Buzzing: Singer Yoga Lin ties knot with actress

Singer Yoga Lin ties knot with actress

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin confirmed last Saturday that he and actress Kiki Ting, 32, have married.

"Happened to be free, so went to register the marriage. Got married for a good new year," he said after Ting tagged "Newbie Wife's Diary" to a post on her Weibo, Apple Daily reported.

Through his record company, Lin, 29, said Ting is not pregnant and that he hopes to hold the wedding this year. He performs at Huayi - Chinese Festival of the Arts on Feb 3 at the Esplanade. Tickets are sold out.