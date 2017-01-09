Buzzing: Singer Yoga Lin ties knot with actress

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin confirmed last Saturday that he and actress Kiki Ting, 32, have married.
Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin confirmed last Saturday that he and actress Kiki Ting, 32, have married.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

Singer Yoga Lin ties knot with actress

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin confirmed last Saturday that he and actress Kiki Ting, 32, have married.

"Happened to be free, so went to register the marriage. Got married for a good new year," he said after Ting tagged "Newbie Wife's Diary" to a post on her Weibo, Apple Daily reported.

Through his record company, Lin, 29, said Ting is not pregnant and that he hopes to hold the wedding this year. He performs at Huayi - Chinese Festival of the Arts on Feb 3 at the Esplanade. Tickets are sold out.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2017, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Travel Agency goes the extra mile to protect personal data
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping