Buzzing: Shu Qi on break from acting

Shu Qi on break from acting

Actress Shu Qi, 41, is taking a break from acting to recover from an allergy. After posting a goodbye message on Instagram on Tuesday night that led to much speculation, she told NetEase website she was "not retiring". Doctors have told her to rest because her face has been "allergic, inflamed and isn't getting better", she said.

Oliver, Hoffman spar over accusations

Actor Dustin Hoffman and comedian John Oliver tangled on Monday night at a panel discussion, where Oliver questioned Hoffman about a statement he released after he was accused of sexual misconduct on the set of the 1985 television movie Death Of A Salesman. The panel, moderated by Oliver, was held in Manhattan by the Tribeca Film Institute to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film Wag The Dog, which starred Hoffman.

Fan's brother training for K-pop debut

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing's younger brother, Chengcheng, 17, has been training for a year to be a K-pop idol at Yue Hua Entertainment, a multinational agency with an office in South Korea. The company said: "He really likes South Korea and is training hard for his debut."