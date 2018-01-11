Buzzing: SHINee to tour Japan next month

SHINee to tour Japan next month

K-pop group SHINee announced on Tuesday their decision to carry on with their plans for a Japan tour in February. The announcement, released in handwritten letters by the group's remaining four members, came less than a month after the death of their leader Kim Jong Hyun.

Bollywood star evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

A French court has ordered that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat be evicted from an apartment in the posh 16th district of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent.

In a Dec 14 ruling seen by Agence France-Presse on Tuesday, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay €78,787 (S$125,600) in rent owed and expenses. The couple began renting the apartment on Jan 1, 2017, for €6,054 a month. But according to the owner, they made only a single payment of €2,715.

They may appeal against the eviction order. They cannot be thrown out until March 31, when a moratorium on wintertime evictions expires.