Buzzing: Shinee member Taemin to stage solo concert

Shinee member Taemin to stage solo concert

Japanese fans will see a lot more of Taemin, a member of K-pop boyband Shinee.

The 23-year-old will stage his solo concert in Tokyo on July 1 and 2 even as the group have been staging concerts in cities in Japan under its Shinee World 2017 Five tour.

The hardworking singer also plans to release a Japanese album in June, ahead of his solo concert.

Letterman pays tribute to his mother

Former late-night show host David Letterman gave an eulogy at his mother's funeral service last Saturday in Indianapolis in the United States. Ms Dorothy Mengering, who died last week at age 95, found unexpected fame on his television show. Popularly known on the show as "Dave's Mom", she charmed viewers with her role of correspondent during the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway (1994), Nagano, Japan (1998), and Salt Lake City in the US (2002).