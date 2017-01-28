Buzzing: Shia LaBeouf arrested in anti-Trump protest

Shia LaBeouf arrested in anti-Trump protest

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early on Thursday after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was chanting "He will not divide us" during a live-streamed protest against United States President Donald Trump, police said.

The Transformers star allegedly pulled a 25-year-old man's scarf, scratched his face and shoved him at about 12.30am outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the borough of Queens, a police spokesman said.

Josh Groban sings for Beauty And The Beast

Award-winning singer-songwriter Josh Groban has recorded an original track, Evermore, for Disney's upcoming live-action version of Beauty And The Beast.

The ballad is written by Oscar winners Alan Menken (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics).

Xinyao musical to show in Kuala Lumpur

Home-grown musical Crescendo will be staged in Kuala Lumpur with the original cast from Feb 17 to 19 at the Mega Star Arena.

The show about the xinyao music movement had its original run at Kallang Theatre last month.

Iranian actress protests against visa rule

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, a co-star of The Salesman, an Iranian film up for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, said on Thursday that she would boycott the ceremony to protest against United States President Donald Trump's announcement that he would issue a temporary ban on visas to citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.