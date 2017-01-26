Buzzing: Santana to perform in Singapore in April

Multi-Grammy-winning guitar icon Santana will be in Singapore to perform at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on April 4. Tickets, from $89, go on sale through Apactix from Wednesday.

Polanski not heading Cesar awards jury

Movie director Roman Polanski, wanted by the United States for having sex with a minor almost 40 years ago, has turned down an invitation to head the jury at France's Cesar film awards following an outcry from women's groups.

The 83-year-old's lawyer, Mr Herve Temime, said in a statement that the uproar was "based on false information" and had "deeply saddened" the director and his family.

