Buzzing: Running Man to continue

Running Man to continue

Running Man is staying. South Korean television station SBS has reversed a decision to cancel the popular variety show, "after considering opinions from local and overseas fans", it said in a statement yesterday, Yonhap News Agency reported. The show will go on with its cast of six.

Rene of 'Allo 'Allo dies

British actor Gorden Kaye, best known for playing French cafe owner Rene Artois in the long-running BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, died on Monday, his agent said. He was 75. He died in a care home, the Daily Mail said.

Zoolander 2 tops Razzie nominations

Zoolander 2 and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice led nominations on Monday for the Razzie Awards, a list of the year's worst films.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies serve as an antidote to Hollywood's Oscars ceremony. Zoolander 2 received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Ben Stiller.