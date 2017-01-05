Buzzing: Running Man stars to plan weekly races

Running Man stars to plan weekly races

The six cast members of the popular variety show Running Man will take turns to plan a race each week, for a New Year's project revealed on Instagram.

Actress Song Ji Hyo will plan the first special race, which will air on Sunday, and singer Kim Jong Kook the second on Jan 15. The show will be cancelled next month, however, after a controversy over the reorganisation of the cast.

Kim Kardashian breaks social media silence

Following months of silence, reality television star Kim Kardashian re-emerged on social media on Tuesday, posting a photograph of herself with her rapper husband Kanye West and their two children.

She also posted a home video of her family that will likely put to rest rumours of a divorce. Kardashian, 36, and West, 39, are shown lovingly embracing in the 21/2-minute clip that also features intimate moments with their children, North and Saint.

Kardashian had been absent from social media since October last year, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.