Buzzing: Revealing #MeToo protest in India

Revealing #MeToo protest in India

In a bold #MeToo-type moment, middling Indian film actress Sri Reddy, 28, took off her top outside a film commission in Hyderabad last Saturday in protest against sexual harassment in the Indian film industry. She stood glaring at television cameras, hands covering her breasts, and asked: "Are we girls, or things to play with?" She was then whisked off by police to face possible charges of public nudity.

Cardi B reveals pregnancy

A day after releasing an eagerly awaited debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, fast-rising rapper Cardi B made another splash - by revealing that she is pregnant. The 25-year-old showed off a baby bump on the comedy show Saturday Night Live, becoming a top trending item on social media. She is engaged to Offset of rap trio Migos, who also confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram. Their baby is reportedly due in July.