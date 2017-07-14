Buzzing: Real-life heroes cast in Eastwood film

Real-life heroes cast in Eastwood film

Clint Eastwood has cast three young Americans, who stopped a terrorist attack on a high-speed train, as themselves in The 15:17 To Paris.

Mr Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and United States Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who are all in their 20s, were travelling in Europe when they overpowered a man with an AK-47 on a Paris-bound train with more than 500 passengers.

The film follows the course of the friends' lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing to the events leading up to the thwarted attack on Aug 21, 2015. The three were hailed as heroes and awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest decoration.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Marie Osmond keeps on fighting

Life has not been a bed of roses for Paper Roses singer Marie Osmond, 57. She told gossip columnist Norm Clarke recently in Las Vegas that the pressure of show business has meant her life "was pretty much mapped out for me 24/7".

"When I was 15, a producer told me I was an embarrassment to my family (her siblings were the popular Osmond Brothers)... because I was getting fat and ugly," she recalled.

But she proved detractors wrong by working "18-hour days six or seven days a week".

Her romantic life has been rocky too, with two divorces before she remarried her first husband in 2011. Said the mother of eight: "But I'm a fighter. In 50 years, people aren't going to know who I am, but my children will and my grandchildren will, and that's what's important."