Buzzing: Rampage is No. 1 in North America

Rampage is No. 1 in North America

Rampage, a cheesefest involving mutant animals, earned US$34.5 million (S$45.2 million) in ticket sales for a No. 1 debut in North America. The movie, which received weak reviews, collected US$114.1 million more overseas. It cost at least US$220 million to make and market worldwide.

R. Kelly has new accuser

R&B singer R. Kelly, 51, is being accused by a woman of giving her a sexually transmitted disease during a brief relationship that began when she was 19. She filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department last week and is preparing a federal civil complaint against him. Kelly "categorically denies all claims and allegations" related to the complaint, said his spokesman.