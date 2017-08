Qseries dramas top nods for Golden Bell Awards

Qseries, a line of dramas from award-winning directors and actors, led nominations for Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards on Wednesday, said Apple Daily. It had 24 nods, including nine for the drama Love Of Sandstorm. Love Of Sandstorm and another Qseries drama, Close Your Eyes Before It's Dark, both scored Best Drama nominations. Wu Kang-ren and Rainie Yang had acting nominations for Love Of Sandstorm and another Qseries drama, Life Plan A And B.