Buzzing: Protest at Golden Globes?

Protest at Golden Globes?

The red carpet may go black at the Golden Globes. People magazine, quoting multiple sources, says major actresses are planning to wear black to protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood. The report did not name specific stars, but Jessica Chastain and Meryl Streep are among the Globes nominees expected at the ceremony on Jan 7.

Weinstein said to have smear campaign

Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson yesterday accused Harvey Weinstein of orchestrating a smear campaign in the late 1990s against actresses Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, who have since come forward to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual harassment. Jackson worked with Weinstein and his brother Bob early in the development of The Lord Of The Rings. He said: "I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women - and, as a direct result, their names were removed from our casting list."