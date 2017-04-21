Buzzing: Prince's estate blocks EP release

Prince's estate blocks EP release

Prince's estate filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the release of a new six-song EP, packaged by audio engineer George Ian Boxill, saying that he has no legal right to release the music and is violating the terms of his agreement with Prince "for his personal gain".

Lee Min Ho starts military stint in May

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho is set to report for mandatory military service on May 12, his agency said on Tuesday. He has been assigned to a non-combat position of public service officer due to an injury he sustained in a 2006 car accident.

British honour for Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in Buckingham Palace from Prince William on Wednesday for her contributions to the fashion industry and charity work. Her husband, ex-football star David Beckham, was given the honour in 2003.