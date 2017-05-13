Buzzing: Pitbull cancels May 27 concert at Suntec

Published
1 hour ago

Pitbull cancels May 27 concert at Suntec

American rapper Pitbull has cancelled his concert at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 27 because of "scheduling conflicts".

Fans who have bought tickets will get full refunds via ticketing agencies Apactix and Sistic.

Shawn Mendes' Dec 9 concert is sold out

Canadian teen pop singer Shawn Mendes' concert here at The Star Theatre on Dec 9 is sold out.

Comic Michael McIntyre to perform here

Popular British comedian Michael McIntyre will be performing in Singapore on Nov 29 at The Star Theatre.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Kelly Clarkson to join The Voice as coach

Singer Kelly Clarkson will appear on the 14th edition of television singing contest The Voice as a coach.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 13, 2017, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping