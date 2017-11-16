Buzzing: One million albums sold, but Swift fails to beat record

One million albums sold, but Swift fails to beat record

Taylor Swift's new album Reputation has sold 1.05 million copies in the United States in its first four days, Nielsen Music said on Tuesday, but she failed to beat the record set by Britain's Adele two years ago.

Reputation is the best-selling album of the year in the US, despite Swift keeping it off streaming services. Adele's 25 sold 2.43 million copies in the first four days of release in 2015.

Strike at Korean TV network ends

South Korean public broadcaster MBC resumed airing variety shows on Wednesday as a two-month strike came to an end. Its unionised workers decided to end the strike, following the removal of its president Kim Jang Kyom on Tuesday. The Foundation for Broadcast Culture, a majority stakeholder in MBC, passed a motion to dismiss Kim, citing overt political bias in programming.