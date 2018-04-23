Buzzing: 'No criminal suspicion' in Avicii's death

'No criminal suspicion' in Avicii's death

A police source in Oman said last Saturday that there was no suspicion of criminal activity in Swedish DJ Avicii's death in the Gulf sultanate's capital Muscat, following two autopsies.

Avicii, 28, was found dead last Friday, two years after announcing his retirement from touring amid recurring health scares.

Portman backs out of Israeli award ceremony

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman said last Friday that she chose not to attend a ceremony in Israel to accept the US$1-million (S$1.3-million) Genesis Prize because she did not want to be seen as supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was scheduled to speak at the event. The ceremony, which had been scheduled for June 28, has been cancelled.

Also this year, musician Lorde ignited outrage in some quarters when she cancelled a concert in Tel Aviv at the urging of fans who asked her to reconsider the performance.

Monae drops new album on Friday

Singer Janelle Monae has announced the release of a dystopian film to accompany Dirty Computer, her first album in nearly five years, which the late singer Prince worked on.

She will roll out the album on Friday. The 44-minute film, Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture By Janelle Monae, will come out a day earlier and bring together music videos tied to the album.