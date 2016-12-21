Buzzing: Nina Simone to receive Grammy Lifetime award

Nina Simone to receive Grammy Lifetime award

Legendary singer Nina Simone, art-rock pioneers The Velvet Underground and funk great Sly Stone will receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2017, the Recording Academy announced on Monday.

Simone - who died in 2003 and never received a Grammy during her lifetime - was one of the most celebrated singers of soul and a staunch civil rights activist. The other recipients include "First Lady of Gospel Music" Shirley Caesar and legendary pianist Ahmad Jamal.

Girl group Fifth Harmony loses a member

Girl group Fifth Harmony has become four.

The pop group, formed out of the talent show The X Factor in 2012, said on Monday that Camila Cabello was leaving the quintet but that the band would be moving ahead. Cabello, 19, said she was launching a solo career.

Like British boy band One Direction, Fifth Harmony was put together by record producer Simon Cowell after each girl auditioned as solo artists for The X Factor. Although they did not win, they went on to become the show's most successful product, with hits such as Worth It and Work From Home that led to 10 million in record sales.