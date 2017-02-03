Buzzing: More big names for Sing Jazz

More big names for Sing Jazz

Grammy-winning jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding, soul veteran Chaka Khan, British tastemaker Gilles Peterson, singer Ray Parker Jr and more have been added to the line-up of the Singapore International Jazz Festival (Sing Jazz), to take place at Marina Bay Sands from March 31 to April 2.

Blondie album boasts collaborations

New Wave pioneers Blondie have announced a new album that will bring in stars from across generations, including songwriter Sia, rocker Joan Jett and electropop star Charli XCX. Pollinator, out on May 5, marks the first release in three years by the band fronted by Debbie Harry, 71.

Sonia Sui gives birth to a girl, Lucy

Taiwanese actress Sonia Sui, 36, announced the birth of her daughter on Facebook on Wednesday. She captioned a photo of the girl: "Lucy, come and send belated Chinese New Year greetings."

She and her husband, Tony, have a 16-month-old boy named Max.