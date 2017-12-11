Buzzing: More Big Little Lies

More Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is getting a little bigger. The smash hit limited series will get a second season with seven episodes, HBO announced last Friday.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return as stars and executive producers. David E. Kelley has already written the scripts for the new season based on a story by Liane Moriarty, whose book inspired the first season.

Abu Dhabi culture arm bought da Vinci painting

The Saudi Embassy in Washington last Friday offered a new explanation for the record-breaking US$450.3 million (S$609 million) purchase of a painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

Disputing reports that the Saudi crown prince had bought the painting through a cousin, an embassy spokesman said the cousin had acted as an agent for the Ministry of Culture of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The painting will hang there in a newly opened branch of the Louvre.