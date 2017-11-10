Buzzing: Miranda to reprise Hamilton in Puerto Rico

Miranda to reprise Hamilton in Puerto Rico

Hamilton has taken Broadway by storm and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to take the hit musical to the hurricane-hit Caribbean island of Puerto Rico in 2019 as he rallies behind its reconstruction.

Miranda, a New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage, wrote Hamilton and starred in the title role until July last year. He said he would return to take the role for a three-month run in January 2019 at Teatro UPR in San Juan. Last month, he wrote and arranged a song to raise money for relief efforts.

Mrs Clooney, Rihanna, Versace to host Met Gala

The ticket will cost you US$30,000 (S$41,000), but you get to feast on a glut of celebrities. It is the most sought-after invitation in the celebrity world - and on Wednesday, Mrs Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace were named co-chairs of next year's Met Gala in New York.

The event is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, reportedly raising more than US$13 million last year.