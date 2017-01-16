Buzzing: Michael Jackson sketch scrapped

Published
1 hour ago

Michael Jackson sketch scrapped

An episode of the British sketch show Urban Myths was dropped after an outcry over its trailer that featured white actor Joseph Fiennes dressed as the late black singer Michael Jackson, wearing a prosthetic nose and pancake-white make-up.

Pay-television service Sky said last Friday that it had decided not to broadcast the episode after members of Jackson's family expressed concerns.

Depp's divorce finalised

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalised last Friday, ending the 15-month marriage after months of highly publicised claims by Heard of domestic violence and counterclaims by Depp of financial blackmail.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 16, 2017, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping