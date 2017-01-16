Buzzing: Michael Jackson sketch scrapped

Michael Jackson sketch scrapped

An episode of the British sketch show Urban Myths was dropped after an outcry over its trailer that featured white actor Joseph Fiennes dressed as the late black singer Michael Jackson, wearing a prosthetic nose and pancake-white make-up.

Pay-television service Sky said last Friday that it had decided not to broadcast the episode after members of Jackson's family expressed concerns.

Depp's divorce finalised

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalised last Friday, ending the 15-month marriage after months of highly publicised claims by Heard of domestic violence and counterclaims by Depp of financial blackmail.