Buzzing: March gigs

March gigs

Japanese eclectic pop band Sekai No Owari will play their first concert in Singapore at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, on March 5. Tickets from $148 go on sale for Citibank card holders tomorrow while public sales start on Friday through Apactix (www.apactix.com).

Australian indie-rock band The Temper Trap, who released acclaimed third album Thick As Thieves last year, will be back in Singapore to play at The Coliseum on March 10. Tickets at $118 are on sale through Sistic.

Eric Moo concert in May

Singer-songwriter Eric Moo performs at The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, on May 27. Tickets from $78 to $168 go on sale from Thursday - call 3158-8588 or go to www.apactix.com. Tickets are also available at Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office and all SingPost outlets.

Leon Lai heartbroken after Shu Qi split

Singer Leon Lai took the rare step of talking publicly about former love Shu Qi on a Chinese television show. "Everyone suffers pain. If there isn't pain, we won't be together," he said recently on Dragon TV's The Jinxing Show, admitting to being heartbroken after ending his seven-year romance with Shu Qi in 2004.

But he would not say why they split up, pointing out that the actress, 40, had last year married film-maker Stephen Fung, 42, Apple Daily reported.

But Lai, 50, said he was still open to love, adding that he would give his all in a new romance, despite his romantic setbacks.