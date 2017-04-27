Buzzing: Madonna criticises unauthorised biopic

Madonna criticises unauthorised biopic

Madonna voiced anger on Tuesday over news that a Hollywood studio is planning an unauthorised biopic of her early years in New York, when she struggled to break into the business.

"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Titled Blond Ambition, the screenplay is the work of newcomer Elyse Hollander, a Los Angeles writer.

Star Wars: Episode IX out in 2019

The final film in the new Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney said on Tuesday.

Will Smith joins Cannes jury Actors

Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Fan Bingbing will join a nine-member jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organisers said on Tuesday. The jury is headed by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

Hartono is new Milo ambassador

Home-grown singer Nathan Hartono, 25, has been named ambassador for a new bottled version of Milo Peng. He had promised to treat everyone to the iced drink if he won Sing! China last year. He came in second in the popular television singing contest, but Milo gave the treat on his behalf anyway.