Buzzing: Mad Men stars join The Romanoffs

Mad Men stars join The Romanoffs

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner has signed French actress Isabelle Huppert for his new series, The Romanoffs, her agent said. Former Mad Men actors Christina Hendricks and John Slattery have also joined the cast of the new show for Amazon, which is about people who believe they are descendants of the former ruling family of Russia.

Arcade Fire album tops Billboard

Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire hit No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with their latest, Everything Now, their third straight release to open at the top. The album had the equivalent of just under 100,000 copies sold in the United States during its first week out, Nielsen figures showed. That included 94,000 album copies sold as well as a conspicuously low number of streams, 7.9 million.

The streaming number is the lowest for any No. 1 album since Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale in November. By comparison, rapper Kendrick Lamar's Damn., which is at No. 2 after four months on the chart, had 46 million streams in the last week.