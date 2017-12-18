Buzzing: Lee Seung Gi vows to wow with A Korean Odyssey

Lee Seung Gi vows to wow with A Korean Odyssey

South Korean singer Lee Seung Gi vowed last Friday not to disappoint fans with A Korean Odyssey, his first drama after his discharge from the military. In the tvN fantasy written by the Hong sisters (Master's Sun, 2013) and based on the Chinese novel, Journey To The West, Lee will star as Son Oh Gong, a self-indulgent demon based on the Monkey King. Actor Cha Seung Won will play Woo Ma Wang, an elegant demon based on the Bull King. The drama will premiere in South Korea on Dec 23.

Designer resigns from Diane von Furstenberg

Scottish fashion designer Jonathan Saunders has resigned as chief creative officer at Diane von Furstenberg after little more than 18 months, the iconic American label announced last Friday.

His departure follows reports that von Furstenberg plans to sell a stake in her company.