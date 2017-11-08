Buzzing: Kevin Spacey film pulled from festival

Kevin Spacey film pulled from festival

Sony Pictures on Monday withdrew a movie starring Kevin Spacey from the American Film Institute's annual festival following sexual misconduct allegations against the actor, but said it is going ahead with a planned United States theatrical release next month.

All The Money In The World, about the 1973 kidnapping of teenager John Paul Getty III, features Spacey as his grandfather, the late oil billionaire Jean Paul Getty.

The film was due to have a world premiere at the festival on Nov 16.

CDs send Kenny Chesney to No.1

Country star Kenny Chesney reached No. 1 on the Billboard album chart this week with his new concert release, Live In No Shoes Nation (Blue Chair/ Columbia Nashville), which had the equivalent of 219,000 sales in the United States, according to Nielsen.

But the digital portion of that total is only 5 per cent, including a minuscule 1.6 million streams.

The vast majority of the sales - about 205,000 copies - were for the CD version.

One Direction member Niall Horan's Flicker, last week's No. 1 album, fell to No. 20 in its second week, having lost 85 per cent of its sales.