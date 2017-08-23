Buzzing: Kesha returns at No. 1

Kesha returns at No. 1

After more than four years of public struggle with the music industry, singer Kesha has found her way to a No. 1 album. Rainbow, her first full-length release since Warrior in 2012, debuts atop the Billboard 200 this week with 89,000 albums sold and 29 million streams, according to Nielsen.

The album - released by Kemosabe and RCA Records amid her continuing legal dispute with former producer Dr Luke - benefited in its first week from a deal that included a copy of the album with tickets to her upcoming tour. The total marked the second-biggest week for a female artist this year, after Katy Perry's Witness.

Cosby hires former Jackson lawyer

Bill Cosby has appointed the lawyer who helped Michael Jackson win acquittal in the singer's 2005 child molest trial to defend him in the retrial of his criminal sexual assault case in November, the comedian's spokesman said.

Los Angeles-based Thomas A. Mesereau, who was Jackson's lead lawyer, is one of three new lawyers for Cosby. The new team replaces two lawyers who are withdrawing after the first trial, which ended in a mistrial in June.

Denzel Washington back on Broadway

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington will return to Broadway next year in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh. He will play the lead role of travelling salesman Theodore Hickman in the drama directed by George C. Wolfe. Broadway previews will begin on March 22 and opening night will be on April 26 at the Jacobs Theatre.