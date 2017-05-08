Buzzing: Kanye West exits social media

Kanye West exits social media

Rapper Kanye West has disappeared from social media after months of erratic behaviour. The husband of reality television star Kim Kardashian appeared to have deleted his accounts on Twitter and Instagram, with searches last Friday for his handles turning up error messages. West, who had about 27 million followers on Twitter, had used the 140-character forum for years to expound on topics from music to fashion and to promote himself.

Steven Seagal banned from Ukraine

American actor Steven Seagal has been banned from entering Ukraine for five years on grounds he has "committed socially dangerous actions... that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine's security", said a Ukrainian security service letter. The 65-year-old, who has cultivated a friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, once participated in a pro-Putin motorcycle rally in Crimea, a disputed peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.