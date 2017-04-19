Buzzing: K-star Eric Mun to wed

K-star Eric Mun to wed

Eric Mun, 38, South Korean actor and leader of boy band Shinhwa, will tie the knot with his girlfriend of three years, actress Na Hye Mi, 26, in church on July 1, he announced on social media. He has starred in hit dramas including Another Miss Oh (2016).

Sandy Lam wins The Singer

Hong Kong pop diva Sandy Lam, 50, won Hunan TV's The Singer 2017 last Saturday, with some help from her friend, singer A-mei, in the finals, said Hong Kong reports. Kazakh breakout star Dimash Kudaibergen came in second in the show formerly titled I Am A Singer, and Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao's band Lion finished third.

Chinese celebs to split

Chen Yufan, 41, of Chinese pop duo Yu Quan announced his 2015 divorce from actress Bai Baihe, 33, on Sunday, following a scandal about her holiday in Thailand with another man. He said he would leave show business indefinitely to be with their nine-year-old son. Bai apologised to the public, saying she had kept the divorce a secret for the child's sake.

Billionaire wants to make most expensive Indian movie

Indian billionaire B.R. Shetty is planning to smash the record for the most expensive Indian movie, by splashing US$150 million (S$209.9 million) to make a film of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. The cost of producing the two-part extravaganza is set to dwarf that of Baahubali, which is India's biggest-budget film to date at around US$45 million.