Buzzing: Jumanji tops box office

Jumanji tops box office

An unspectacular week at the North American box office led Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle back to No. 1, with US$27 million (S$36 million) over the weekend.

The action movie also topped the Chinese box office and has made more than US$550 million worldwide. Its success has cemented actors Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson as box office hit-makers.

Padmavat will hit screens next week

A Bollywood epic about a legendary Hindu queen will finally be released next Thursday, despite months of violent protests, Indian film-makers have confirmed. Padmavat was to have been released last month, but Viacom18 Motion Pictures delayed the release following protests sparked by speculation that the film would depict a romantic liaison between the queen and Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji. It will hit screens next week, after censors cleared it, subject to five changes.

True Lies child actress molested

Actress Eliza Dushku disclosed last Saturday that she was molested at age 12 during the filming of the 1994 movie True Lies, reports said. On Facebook, she named stunt coordinator Joel Kramer as her alleged assailant. He has denied her allegation.