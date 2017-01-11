Buzzing: Jolie, Pitt to use private judge in divorce

Jolie, Pitt to use private judge in divorce

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will use a private judge to keep their divorce out of the public's view, they said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

They reached an agreement to keep all divorce documents and proceedings under seal in order to "preserve the privacy rights of their children and family", they said in a joint statement.

Jolie filed for divorce in September in the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, court documents showed.

The split came suddenly, following an incident on a private plane in which Pitt was reported to have lost his temper in front of one or more of their six children.