Buzzing: Joe Biden and wife join talent agency

Joe Biden and wife join talent agency

Former United States vice- president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have signed with Creative Artists Agency to help "amplify" their post-White House agenda. "Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day," he said in a statement released by the agency.

Their work is likely to focus in part on the "cancer moonshot" initiative to end cancer which they launched after the death of their son, Beau, 46, from brain cancer in 2015.

Actor Daniel Wu's cousin to wed actress Ellen Chan

Nineties movie siren Ellen Chan, 50, is set to wed actor Daniel Wu's 45-year-old cousin Martin, say Hong Kong newspapers. The two met at a party in August last year and the businessman asked the actress to marry him at his birthday party in November.