Buzzing: Jay-Z's 4:44 tops Billboard album chart

Jay-Z's 4:44 tops Billboard album chart

Jay-Z has extended his lead over Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand in the race among solo artists for the number of No. 1 albums.

The rap mogul's record now stands at 14 after his latest work, 4:44, topped the Billboard album chart, dislodging DJ Khaled's Grateful, which had reigned for two weeks.

Springsteen and Streisand are tied in second spot at 11 records each.

Among all artists, Jay-Z trails only The Beatles, who have 19 No. 1 albums in the United States. War For The Planet Of The Apes tops box office War For The Planet Of The Apes topped the North American box office over the weekend, toppling Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The third instalment in the dystopian film series, about a war between man and simian, took in an estimated US$56.5 million (S$77.4 million), researcher ComScore said.

Lush 99.5 FM to end transmission

Local radio station Lush 99.5 FM, a champion of alternative and local music, art and culture, will cease transmission at 11.59pm on Aug 31.

A post on its Facebook page yesterday noted that while it has a loyal core of followers, the Mediacorp-run station has not "managed to grow the base of listeners enough to sustain operating costs".