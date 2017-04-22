Buzzing: Hutton models underwear at 73

Lauren Hutton, at age 73, is turning heads again - she appears in a new commercial for Calvin Klein underwear. One of the world's first supermodels in the 1960s and 1970s, she is among women aged between 18 and 73 who are featured in a black-and-white video advertisement by Lost In Translation (2003) director Sofia Coppola.

The X-Files returns

The search for the truth will continue in Fox's hit sci-fi show The X-Files, the network said on Thursday. It will return later in the year with 10 new episodes featuring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

Beyonce wins award for Lemonade

Beyonce is among seven winners at the 76th annual Peabody Awards, which were announced on Thursday. She got the nod for Lemonade, her "visual album" that was a global phenomenon upon its surprise release last April.

