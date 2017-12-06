Buzzing: House Of Cards will star Robin Wright for final season

House Of Cards will star Robin Wright for final season

The sixth and final season of Netflix's House Of Cards will star Robin Wright, the Lady Macbeth of the show, the company announced on Monday.

The season will be eight episodes - shorter than previous seasons, which featured 13 episodes each - and will not include Kevin Spacey, who led the show to critical acclaim as Wright's husband, politician Frank Underwood, but was fired last month after a series of sexual assault allegations.

Acclaimed play to open on Broadway

Straight White Men, Young Jean Lee's critically acclaimed play, will arrive on Broadway on June 29 next year with Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt in lead roles. The show will be the first by an Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway.

Designer Anderson wins big

Rising fashion star Jonathan Anderson won big at London's Fashion Awards on Monday. He was named Best Accessories Designer for his work with Loewe and Best British Designer for womenswear for his own label, JW Anderson.

Britain's Adwoa Aboah, known for her activism, won Model of the Year. Belgium's Raf Simons was named Designer of the Year for his work with Calvin Klein.