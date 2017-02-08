Buzzing: Hong Kong comedy actress dies

Lo Fun as a pimp in Hail The Judge.
Lo Fun as a pimp in Hail The Judge.PHOTO: APPLE DAILY
Hong Kong comedy actress dies

Comedienne Lo Fun, who played fierce women in Hong Kong movies including Stephen Chow's Tricky Brains (1991) and Hail The Judge (1994), died on Monday. She was 63. The cause of death was lung failure triggered by an uncommon autoimmune disease, dermatomyositis, said Sing Tao Daily.

Migos album debuts at No. 1

This week, the Billboard album chart went gaga for Migos. The hip-hop trio from Atlanta have the hit of the moment with Bad And Boujee, which was a streaming phenomenon long before radio and the mainstream music business caught on. Now their new album, Culture, has opened at No. 1 with 116 million streams in the United States, Nielsen data shows.

