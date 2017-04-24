Buzzing: Happy Days actress dies

Happy Days actress dies

Erin Moran, the former child actress who played the sweet but mischievous Joanie on the television series Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, has died.

She was 56. She was found unresponsive last Saturday afternoon and the authorities said an autopsy was pending.

Trump supporters disrupt LaBeouf's art

Actor and artist Shia LaBeouf on Thursday dismissed as "lonely" and "resentful" a group of Trump supporters who disrupted his new art project.

In Alone Together, he spends a month in an isolated cabin in northern Finland, but links with visitors to the Kiasma Museum of Modern Art in Helsinki through typed messages.

Buta group of young men dressed in black or wearing Make America Great Again hats disrupted that contact.