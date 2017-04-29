Buzzing: G.E.M coming to Singapore

G.E.M coming to Singapore

Chinese singer G.E.M. will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 12. Tickets go on sale from Friday.

Charlie Young reveals baby names

Hong Kong actress Charlie Young's baby boys are named Ignatius and Aloysius, says Apple Daily. She and her Singaporean husband Khoo Shao Tze each chose a name for their twins.

John Lennon sketch going on auction

A sketch by John Lennon of The Beatles' landmark Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover will be going up for auction next month in New York. It is estimated to sell for US$40,000 (S$55,850) to US$60,000.