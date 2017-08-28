Buzzing: Game Of Thrones parody is opening off-Broadway

Game Of Thrones parody is opening off-Broadway

A parody is coming. A spoof of the HBO drama Game Of Thrones will have a three-week run off-Broadway in October.

Game Of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorised Parody is the latest theatre show to piggyback off the success of a pop-culture phenomenon.

In June, Spamilton moved a block away from the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where the musical Hamilton plays. There is also Puffs, an off-Broadway play that is a send-up of the Harry Potter universe.

This Game Of Thrones production debuted in February in Los Angeles. It will be on stage at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at the Theatre Centre in Manhattan from Oct 10 to 29.