Buzzing: Free preview of StarHub TV channels

Free preview of StarHub TV channels

More than 150 channels are free for StarHub customers to preview during the Chinese New Year holidays. Viewers can also stream, for free, content via StarHub Go on more than 80 channels. The free previews are from Jan 27 noon to Jan 31 noon.

Seinfeld show moving to Netflix

New and old episodes of Seinfeld's show, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, will move to Netflix later this year. The move is a blow to Crackle, Sony's streaming service, which has run the show since its debut in 2012.

Seinfeld has also signed a production deal with Netflix, which will include performing two stand-up specials and developing scripted and nonscripted content.