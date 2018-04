Five women on Cannes film festival jury

Actresses Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux will head a starry female-dominated jury at the Cannes Film Festival next month, the organisers said. American writer-director Ava DuVernay (above) and Burundian singer-composer Khadja Nin are the other two women on the nine-person jury.

But in a year that the #MeToo movement has dominated the headlines, only three female directors are among the 18 in competition.